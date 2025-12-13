Rambus, Inc. $RMBS Position Increased by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 138.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,787,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618,133 shares during the quarter. Rambus comprises 1.3% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $178,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Rambus by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,746,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,870,000 after buying an additional 3,297,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,086,000 after acquiring an additional 35,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,019,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,289,000 after purchasing an additional 235,253 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,268,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,737,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,207,000 after purchasing an additional 504,852 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of RMBS opened at $94.23 on Friday. Rambus, Inc. has a one year low of $40.12 and a one year high of $114.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.18 and its 200-day moving average is $82.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $178.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.60 million. Rambus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rambus, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rambus from $73.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RMBS

Insider Activity

In other Rambus news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $511,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,725.90. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Meera Rao sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $66,599.47. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,329.39. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 18,727 shares of company stock worth $1,857,555 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.