argenex SE $ARGX Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG reduced its stake in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 571,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,835 shares during the period. argenex accounts for 6.9% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in argenex were worth $314,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of argenex by 114.3% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 297,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,775,000 after purchasing an additional 158,476 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in argenex by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 279,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,233,000 after buying an additional 142,606 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in argenex by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,977,000 after buying an additional 204,180 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenex by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 264,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,879,000 after acquiring an additional 15,186 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenex by 0.6% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get argenex alerts:

argenex Price Performance

ARGX opened at $877.94 on Friday. argenex SE has a 1-year low of $510.05 and a 1-year high of $934.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $863.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $716.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

argenex ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. argenex had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 41.58%. Research analysts expect that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of argenex from $880.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on argenex from $850.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on argenex from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen raised argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of argenex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $968.83.

View Our Latest Report on ARGX

About argenex

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.