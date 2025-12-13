Kimbal Musk Sells 56,820 Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tesla Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $458.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.97, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.19. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Melius Research set a $520.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. CICC Research boosted their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.