Beddow Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Beddow Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,085 shares during the quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 129.2% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 394,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 222,218 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $25.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $27.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

