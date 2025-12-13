Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Century Aluminum Company $CENX

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 645,465 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CENX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 7.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 2.28. Century Aluminum Company has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.23). Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 3.47%.The company had revenue of $632.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Company will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Agust F. Hafberg sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $264,949.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 55,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,306.60. This represents a 14.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CENX. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Century Aluminum from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Century Aluminum from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

