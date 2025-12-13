Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stake Raised by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,327 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $61,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 3,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $538,133.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,039.68. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $491,246.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 61,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,402,333.72. This represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 30,308 shares of company stock worth $4,611,852 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $142.77 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $138.14 and a one year high of $179.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $333.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.75%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.