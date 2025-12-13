EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Has $607.90 Million Position in OR Royalties Inc. $OR

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,636,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 383,699 shares during the period. OR Royalties makes up about 4.6% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned 0.13% of OR Royalties worth $607,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of OR Royalties by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of OR Royalties by 8.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OR Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in OR Royalties by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 470,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after buying an additional 362,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in OR Royalties by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,419,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,567 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OR opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 0.81. OR Royalties Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $42.25.

OR Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.85 million. OR Royalties had a net margin of 60.72% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Equities analysts forecast that OR Royalties Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. OR Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OR Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Raymond James Financial raised OR Royalties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

OR Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

