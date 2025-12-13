M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. $MBAV Shares Sold by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp lowered its holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NASDAQ:MBAV – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,724 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.34% of M3-Brigade Acquisition V worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the second quarter valued at about $27,943,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the second quarter valued at about $26,254,000. Harraden Circle Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,818,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,935,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBAV opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, M3-Brigade Acquisition V has an average rating of “Sell”.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp.

