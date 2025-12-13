Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Acquired by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 361.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,485 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $480.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $476.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $516.00.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.84 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.05%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.