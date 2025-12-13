Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.9% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $69,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $4,288,200,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 18,384.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,095 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in AbbVie by 550.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,332,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,298,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,842 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $581,817,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $223.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.59. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.39 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 3,216.47%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 496.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $289.00 price objective (up from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.55.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

