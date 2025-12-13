Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Acquires 46,934 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 209.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,934 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $22,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani purchased 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $241.88 per share, for a total transaction of $999,931.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,201,317.80. The trade was a 2.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,354,600. This represents a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $375.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $346.00 to $294.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

Cigna Group Trading Up 0.9%

CI opened at $274.70 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $350.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.17.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.51 earnings per share. Cigna Group’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

