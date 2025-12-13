Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 12,983 Shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,983 shares during the period. Labcorp accounts for 3.1% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 0.74% of Labcorp worth $161,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Labcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,070,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 39.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,220,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,696,000 after buying an additional 624,099 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Labcorp by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,829,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $476,995,000 after buying an additional 401,808 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Labcorp by 402.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 348,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,379,000 after acquiring an additional 278,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Labcorp by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,950,000 after acquiring an additional 250,486 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Labcorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richelle P. Parham sold 7,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.28, for a total value of $1,782,248.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,817.32. The trade was a 73.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total transaction of $1,509,498.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,010,068.50. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Labcorp Stock Performance

LH stock opened at $264.15 on Friday. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.38 and a twelve month high of $293.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.56 and its 200-day moving average is $266.08.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.05. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.150-16.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $304.00 target price on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Labcorp from $291.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Labcorp from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Labcorp from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.08.

Read Our Latest Report on LH

About Labcorp

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Labcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.