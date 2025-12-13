Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR is EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,919,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 795,750 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International comprises approximately 6.5% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $857,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,930,000 after acquiring an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $16,093,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2,758.6% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,048 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $70.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.36. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $73.70.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 32.43%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $509,390.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,864.74. The trade was a 26.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 43,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $3,043,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 193,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,079. The trade was a 18.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Northcoast Research cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QSR

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.