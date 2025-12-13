Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Methanex Corporation $MEOH

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,118,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,797 shares during the quarter. Methanex accounts for about 1.4% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $37,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Methanex by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Methanex in the second quarter valued at $2,445,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Methanex by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 863,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,579,000 after acquiring an additional 55,851 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Methanex by 40.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Methanex during the second quarter worth about $1,355,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.77. Methanex Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). Methanex had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 5.97%.The firm had revenue of $924.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Methanex Corporation will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares set a $47.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

