Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Sells 46,994 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,176,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,994 shares during the quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $28,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth about $11,192,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,379,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,181,000 after buying an additional 722,458 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 425,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 160,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $12.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.67 and a beta of 1.35. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $7.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $17.50 target price on Uranium Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

