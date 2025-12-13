Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Has $17.53 Million Stock Holdings in Flowco Holdings Inc. $FLOC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 984,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449,498 shares during the quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowco were worth $17,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in Flowco by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Flowco in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flowco during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowco in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Flowco during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000.

Get Flowco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Flowco

In other Flowco news, EVP Chad Roberts sold 19,457 shares of Flowco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $362,289.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 181,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,330.66. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Flowco Stock Performance

Flowco Announces Dividend

Shares of Flowco stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowco Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Flowco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Flowco in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flowco in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised Flowco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flowco in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flowco

Flowco Profile

(Free Report)

We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.