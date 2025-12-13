Golar LNG Limited $GLNG Stock Position Lessened by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,175,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,100,513 shares during the period. Golar LNG makes up approximately 1.8% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $48,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,975,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 4.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,990 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 33.1% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Golar LNG by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth approximately $2,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLNG. Zacks Research downgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.42.

Golar LNG Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $36.99 on Friday. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.44%.

Golar LNG Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.