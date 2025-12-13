Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $34.23 Million Investment in Commercial Metals Company $CMC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 699,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,225,000. Commercial Metals accounts for 1.2% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 80.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of CMC opened at $70.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.23. Commercial Metals Company has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.76, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 1.09%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.09 per share, with a total value of $100,030.98. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,480.98. The trade was a 34.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

