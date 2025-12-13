Electron Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 81.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 728,036 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 6.0% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $112,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $2,375,545,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,877,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,777,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,603 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,200,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,438 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,796,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 181.9% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,185,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,718,000 after buying an additional 1,410,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,398,480. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $12,178,697.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,693 shares in the company, valued at $13,651,569.63. This trade represents a 47.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,322 shares of company stock worth $13,148,943. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.5%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.68 and a 200 day moving average of $76.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Argus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.