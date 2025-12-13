Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Has $158.75 Million Stock Holdings in Nextpower Inc. $NXT

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,919,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,663 shares during the quarter. Nextpower makes up 5.8% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nextpower were worth $158,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nextpower by 79.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Nextpower during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextpower during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,356,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextpower by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nextpower by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextpower Stock Performance

NXT opened at $86.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.89 and its 200 day moving average is $73.13. Nextpower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $112.74.

Insider Activity

Nextpower ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Nextpower had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 17.08%.The business had revenue of $905.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.53 million. Nextpower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Howard Wenger sold 5,217 shares of Nextpower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $391,275.00. Following the sale, the president owned 409,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,677,925. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $918,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,967.45. The trade was a 37.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 101,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,940,699 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nextpower from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Nextpower from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nextpower from $89.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nextpower in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Nextpower from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.76.

Nextpower Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

