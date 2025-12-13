Electron Capital Partners LLC Has $35.74 Million Stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. $EOSE

Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,979,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989,144 shares during the period. Eos Energy Enterprises comprises about 1.9% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $35,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director Marian Walters sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 135,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,630.54. This trade represents a 26.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell Monoki Stidolph sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $7,495,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,153,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,277,547.28. This represents a 18.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 816,134 shares of company stock worth $12,262,335. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.15.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($2.46). The firm had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

