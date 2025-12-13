Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. $AESI

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 373,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071,608 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 499.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 57,778 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 43.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 145.0% during the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 162,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 96,339 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 94,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 829,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 673,221 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AESI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Friday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

