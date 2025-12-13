Energy Income Partners LLC Acquires 80,511 Shares of Ameren Corporation $AEE

Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 289,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,511 shares during the quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $27,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 1.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.3% during the second quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 1,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 4.2% during the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $659,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,183,821.12. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Trading Up 0.0%

AEE opened at $97.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ameren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $106.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.36.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 15.75%.The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ameren from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $113.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

