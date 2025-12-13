Energy Income Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Energy Income Partners LLC lessened its stake in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,139 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 29,538 shares during the quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Range Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 3.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Range Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Range Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.95.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $36.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Range Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $43.50.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 19.64%.The business had revenue of $655.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

About Range Resources

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.