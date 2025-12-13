BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Decreases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,160 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 202.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 62.9% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.6%

XEL opened at $75.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

