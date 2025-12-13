Engaged Capital LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

Engaged Capital LLC cut its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. GXO Logistics makes up approximately 12.2% of Engaged Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Engaged Capital LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $43,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 1,964.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 34.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 4,775.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

Insider Activity

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Todd C. Cooper bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.59 per share, with a total value of $303,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,923.60. This represents a 148.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.69%.The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.430-2.630 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Stories

