Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR is Energy Income Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,861 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up approximately 2.4% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $123,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Copia Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 509.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 159.3% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 185.7% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $2,859,907.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,728.50. The trade was a 69.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.81, for a total transaction of $6,213,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,575 shares in the company, valued at $15,344,730.75. This trade represents a 28.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Down 6.3%

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $437.55 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $473.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $443.42 and its 200 day moving average is $403.15. The company has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $469.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $495.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $457.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $517.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.24.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

