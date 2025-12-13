AppLovin Corporation $APP Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,085 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $22,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 114,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,523,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 15.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 30.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 13.6% in the second quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $97,636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,133,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,131,095.72. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total value of $14,803,249.34. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,323,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,669,143.78. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 332,727 shares of company stock worth $195,062,520 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on AppLovin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer set a $740.00 target price on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $705.00 price target on shares of AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $692.60.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP opened at $670.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $226.65 billion, a PE ratio of 81.39, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $608.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.90. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

