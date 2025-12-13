Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. $CDTX Shares Sold by BVF Inc. IL

BVF Inc. IL cut its position in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 138,250 shares during the period. Cidara Therapeutics accounts for 1.4% of BVF Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 3.10% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $38,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 255.7% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,500,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,600 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,709,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,824 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,581,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,243,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDTX. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. WBB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $123.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. JMP Securities set a $173.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cidara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.11.

In related news, COO Shane Ward sold 9,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.08, for a total transaction of $2,191,776.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,509,262.64. This represents a 28.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $220.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.18. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $221.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.24). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.74 EPS for the current year.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

