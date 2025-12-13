Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 82,378 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,378 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $18,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,554,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,207,504,000 after buying an additional 317,107 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,267,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,027,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,314,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,975 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,323,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,212,000 after acquiring an additional 221,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 22.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,386,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,823,000 after acquiring an additional 618,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim set a $55.00 price objective on Trade Desk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.56.

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of TTD opened at $36.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.36. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $136.42. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.11 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 15.72%.The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

