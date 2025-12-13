Aptiv PLC $APTV Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 261,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,318 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $17,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,652,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after buying an additional 32,348 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 335.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 110,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $78.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,700. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.57 and its 200-day moving average is $76.13. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

