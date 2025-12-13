Flowserve Corporation $FLS Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 351,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71,102 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $18,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 136,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 77,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 283,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 58,731 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 389.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 111,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 88,313 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Flowserve by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 174,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,903,000 after buying an additional 197,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Insider Activity at Flowserve

In related news, insider Lamar L. Duhon sold 1,609 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $111,841.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,713.16. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Claire Hudson sold 10,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $746,796.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,589 shares in the company, valued at $461,295.89. This trade represents a 61.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,578. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLS

Flowserve Stock Performance

FLS stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.50. Flowserve Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $74.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Flowserve had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

About Flowserve

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.