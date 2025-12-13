Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 86,313 Shares of Etsy, Inc. $ETSY

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 86,313 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Etsy were worth $19,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,676,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Etsy by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 145,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 110,109 shares during the last quarter. Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH lifted its position in Etsy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH now owns 7,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,896,000. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $53.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.76. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Etsy had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Etsy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.96.

Get Our Latest Report on Etsy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Bradley Minor sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $178,921.95. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 7,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,233.13. This trade represents a 29.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 11,827 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $727,005.69. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,105 shares of company stock valued at $21,144,854. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.