Plains GP Holdings, L.P. $PAGP Stock Holdings Reduced by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,093,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 83,328 shares during the period. Plains GP makes up approximately 3.8% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Energy Income Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Plains GP worth $196,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAGP. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,190,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,511,000 after buying an additional 1,258,315 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 25.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,563,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,746,000 after acquiring an additional 526,215 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 17.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,680,000 after purchasing an additional 389,096 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 2.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,117,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,592,000 after purchasing an additional 247,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAGP. Barclays dropped their price target on Plains GP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Plains GP from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Plains GP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Plains GP Stock Performance

NYSE:PAGP opened at $18.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

