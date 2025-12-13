JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stake Increased by BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.8% of BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,129,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,646,506,000 after buying an additional 300,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,295,209,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,523,588,000 after acquiring an additional 890,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4%

JPM opened at $318.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $867.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $322.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.