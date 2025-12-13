Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading Down 15% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) were down 15% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 2,733,823 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 380% from the average daily volume of 569,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Emerita Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$147.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 44.86.

Emerita Resources Company Profile

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

