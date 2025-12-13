Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 125,658 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.4% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $245,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,241,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,714,546,000 after purchasing an additional 32,231 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 24.8% during the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 265,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,802 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $359.93 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.38.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.82% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.14, for a total transaction of $264,912.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,080,435.48. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 837,433 shares of company stock valued at $303,900,352. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.