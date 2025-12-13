Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Insider Sells $2,000,608.74 in Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) insider Scott Strickland sold 28,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $2,000,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,212.93. This represents a 41.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WH stock opened at $76.81 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $69.21 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.21. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The company had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WH. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% during the second quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.50 to $95.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

