BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,960 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.1% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $115,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,027.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $971.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $939.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $818.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,111.99.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,038.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,109.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.