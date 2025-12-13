33,331 Shares in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. $AAOI Acquired by Eschler Asset Management LLP

Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,666,000 after buying an additional 350,145 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 410.7% in the second quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 1,408,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,034,000 after purchasing an additional 203,830 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 620,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,935,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,455,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAOI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities set a $45.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.
Applied Optoelectronics Stock Down 11.7%
Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.27.
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 36.97%.The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.130–0.040 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Applied Optoelectronics Profile
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.
