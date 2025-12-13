Eschler Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Perpetua Resources Corp. $PPTA

Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 409.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 157,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 126,394 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $945,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 64.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $747,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price target on Perpetua Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on Perpetua Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perpetua Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perpetua Resources news, insider Jonathan Cherry sold 14,911 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $353,688.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,826.28. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perpetua Resources Price Performance

Shares of PPTA opened at $28.84 on Friday. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -57.68 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). As a group, equities analysts expect that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

