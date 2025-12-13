Envision Financial Planning LLC Sells 8,989 Shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF $AVMC

Envision Financial Planning LLC reduced its holdings in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,989 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF comprises 3.8% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 656,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,715,000 after acquiring an additional 21,992 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 219,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 170,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,741,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:AVMC opened at $71.69 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $72.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.14.

About Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (AVMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US mid-cap companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVMC was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

