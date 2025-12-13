Envision Financial Planning LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMV

Envision Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Free Report) by 75.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,162 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 53,994 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,042,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 160,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 30,866 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $502,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMV stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $21.28.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

