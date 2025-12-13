Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD Shares Purchased by Engle Capital Management L.P.

Engle Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Kyndryl comprises about 8.7% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Engle Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $28,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Kyndryl by 75.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Kyndryl to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna set a $35.00 target price on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kyndryl has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $26.88 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Kyndryl had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 6,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $177,248.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 59,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,606.52. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

