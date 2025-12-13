NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) Receives $36.12 Consensus PT from Analysts

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.0385.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $20.00 target price on NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SMR

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

In other news, Director Corp Fluor sold 87,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $3,479,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,094.11. This represents a 46.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,040,000 shares of company stock worth $605,749,702. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 137.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 75,354 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 273,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 72,098 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 33.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NuScale Power by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,940,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,598,000 after buying an additional 512,618 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

NuScale Power stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.11. NuScale Power has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $57.42.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 594.63% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1635.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuScale Power will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.