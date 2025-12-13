ACV Auctions Inc. $ACVA Shares Sold by Engle Capital Management L.P.

Engle Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,190,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the period. ACV Auctions accounts for about 5.8% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Engle Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $19,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.4% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 5.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Barrington Research downgraded ACV Auctions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of ACVA opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $199.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman bought 912,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $5,118,608.88. Following the purchase, the director owned 912,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,118,608.88. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hirsch purchased 80,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,345.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 99,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.38. This represents a 421.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

