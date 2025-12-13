Brokerages Set Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) Price Target at $123.40

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Kirby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st.

In other news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total value of $171,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 958 shares in the company, valued at $109,326.96. This represents a 61.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $207,357.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,071.04. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock worth $4,959,871. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 72.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,282,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $258,900,000 after acquiring an additional 959,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,256,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,784,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Kirby by 335.8% in the third quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 675,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,374,000 after buying an additional 520,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 108.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 839,662 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,070,000 after acquiring an additional 436,735 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $111.03 on Friday. Kirby has a 12-month low of $79.51 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.78 and its 200-day moving average is $102.39.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.29 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 9.22%.Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

