Comparing Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) and Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI)

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of Greystone Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Logistics and Grocery Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Logistics 1.66% 4.35% 1.93% Grocery Outlet -0.10% 5.86% 2.13%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Logistics $57.87 million 0.26 $2.35 million $0.03 18.33 Grocery Outlet $4.57 billion 0.23 $39.47 million ($0.05) -216.60

This table compares Greystone Logistics and Grocery Outlet”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Logistics. Grocery Outlet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greystone Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Greystone Logistics has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grocery Outlet has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Greystone Logistics and Grocery Outlet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Grocery Outlet 2 7 4 0 2.15

Grocery Outlet has a consensus price target of $15.55, suggesting a potential upside of 43.54%. Given Grocery Outlet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Greystone Logistics.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Greystone Logistics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors. The company was formerly known as PalWeb Corporation and changed its name to Greystone Logistics, Inc. in March 2005. Greystone Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

