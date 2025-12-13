Eschler Asset Management LLP Grows Holdings in EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR $EH

Eschler Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) by 1,329.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,012 shares during the quarter. EHang accounts for 2.6% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings in EHang were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in EHang by 585.4% during the first quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 759,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 648,412 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EHang by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 684,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after buying an additional 573,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,669,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in EHang during the 1st quarter worth about $8,162,000. Finally, Carrhae Capital LLP purchased a new position in EHang during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EHang from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EHang in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EHang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank initiated coverage on shares of EHang in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EHang presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.48.

Shares of EHang stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. EHang Holdings Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

