Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 908,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,790,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

PAAS stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $52.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.76 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 19.52%.Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

A number of research firms have commented on PAAS. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

